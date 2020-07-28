Department of Public Health adds features, info to website as Hall hits another record





The website’s COVID-19 testing section also now includes testing information reported since the previous day, and on Tuesday, 34,363 people were tested for COVID-19, and 12% of test results that came back were positive. That is slightly higher than the average overall positive test rate for the period since the beginning of the pandemic, which is 10%.

The color-coded map in the status report that shows cases per county was also adjusted Tuesday. According to a news release from DPH, the scale will change every four weeks to reflect increasing or decreasing numbers statewide. Hall County is currently near the top of the map scale, with the highest level on the map being counties with more than 4,000 cases. A new panel on the map also shows cases reported within the past two weeks, and Hall had 1,024 reported within the last two weeks as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Hall had seen 5,017 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The county had 4,231 cases per 100,000 people, according to DPH.

The website’s “COVID-19 Over Time” graph has also been updated to include data from both when a case was reported and when a person with COVID-19 first started seeing symptoms. This data can be viewed at the state level or by county.

The “non-Georgia resident” category has been renamed “Non-GA Resident/Unknown State” and includes people who live out-of-state and those with an unknown residence. As of Tuesday, there were 15,014 confirmed cases in this category.