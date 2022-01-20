Contagious omicron variant surging among children in Georgia, health officials say

Likewise, the positivity rate at Longstreet Clinic has “skyrocketed,” said pediatrician Katie Herzog, though she added that children appear to be less ill than during the delta wave.

There appear to be fewer coronavirus cases at local schools during this fifth surge. The Hall County School District, which has about 27,000 students, reported 133 total cases as of Jan. 20. Near the peak of the delta wave, it reported 379 cases in Aug. 2021. Gainesville City Schools, which has about 8,000 students and currently requires universal masking, reported 146 cases as of Jan. 14.

Of the nearly 9.5 million children who have tested positive for COVID-19, one-tenth were recorded in a single week ending Jan. 13, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. In the same week, children accounted for more than one-fifth of all new coronavirus cases.

The national mortality rate for children is likely no higher than 0.02%, according to data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics. But health officials are concerned about the longterm complications of contracting the virus and the many unknowns.

“We don't know the longterm effects yet on children,” said Megan Farley, a pediatrician at Longstreet Clinic. “We don't know what's going to happen in five or 10 or 15 years. Hopefully nothing, hopefully no longterm effects. We just don't know.”

Some health officials are particularly worried about multisystem inflammatory syndrome, known as MIS-C.

“The thing that really puts fear in our hearts is MIS-C,” Herzog said, adding that a diagnosis tends to lag behind infection by two to eight weeks. “And so it’s yet to be seen if we're gonna see a spike in that.”

Children who develop the syndrome, she added, can present symptoms that range from prolonged fevers to heart failure.

“I took care of a child, a four year old, who has MIS-C,” Farley said. “I was so angry because I just felt like, that’s a little kid, a little kid that we did not protect, and now he has a longterm heart problem because we didn't protect him as a society. … If I think about it, I get so angry because we don't know what his longterm prognosis will be.”

“For that family, he’s their whole world,” she said.

To date, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has cared for more than 400 children diagnosed with the syndrome, Shane said.

She recommends the “cocoon method” for protecting children who are too young to be vaccinated. That means, first and foremost, that parents and family members get vaccinated themselves, which is the “mainstay of prevention and the foundation for keeping our children healthy.”

“The way to prevent MIS-C is to prevent COVID-19,” she said.