Why Choices Pregnancy Care Center is looking to expand Gainesville location





The organization is looking to add two stories with a new entrance at the rear of the building and reconfigure existing parking, said Jessica Tullar, Gainesville’s housing and special projects manager.

“The addition will expand office space, storage, and exam and waiting (space),” she said in an email.

Changes to the building will require city approval, as the building off Green Street is deemed historic property. Choices’ request is set to go before the Gainesville Historic Preservation Commission on Monday, Aug. 2.

The structure was built in the 1920s as a residence, with various major modifications made over the years, including a two-story rear addition and enclosure of the original porch, Tullar said.

The building “reflects the craftsman style and is noted in our resources survey as a ‘bungalow-side gable’ house type,” she said.

Choices Pregnancy Care Center has been providing its services for 33 years in Hall and also operates a location in Flowery Branch.

When a woman comes into the pregnancy center seeking help, executive director Lee Koz said the first step is a pregnancy test, followed by the choice of an STD test. If the woman is pregnant, she then receives a free ultrasound at the center.

The center sees about 2,000 patients per year, Koz said.

He said he would like to see the $400,000 project completed in early 2022. The organization is raising money as part of the effort.