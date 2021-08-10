This South Hall racing village is up for final approval, faces resident opposition

It would feature a hotel, restaurants, shops, 82 cottages that could be rented during race weeks and 17 single-family homes along Benefield Road, which is just north of the raceway facility.



Other uses would include an events center, 50 luxury RV lots and car condos, or garages “for car collections in a quiet enjoyment environment, as well as optional loft living areas,” the document states.

The proposal includes four applications, requesting to rezone and amend current conditions for 137 acres of land near the raceplex. It would add a total of 99 residential units and 920,000 square feet of total building area for non-residential uses including car condos with overnight lodging, automotive services, retail shops, restaurants, offices and maintenance facilities, the document states.

The entire project, if approved, is expected to be completed in 2026.

The Hall County Planning Commission approved the proposal at its July 6 meeting, where more than a dozen nearby residents came to speak in opposition, so many that eventually Chairman Chris Braswell had to cut off speakers for time. At one point after the public comment portion of the hearing was closed, a resident continued to speak out of turn and was escorted out of the chambers.

Many of the residents who spoke at that meeting live on Benefield Road, which is just behind the raceplex facility and is currently zoned agricultural-residential. Residents explained that their neighborhood contains farm animals, tractors and gardens that would not fit with the raceplex’s expansion, particularly if it required access via Benefield Road. They did not want increased traffic along that road from people staying only a short time at the raceplex, and they did not want increased noise and light pollution.

Some residents said they worried about increased crime and property devaluation with the expansion.

The commission added some conditions to the proposal with its recommendation for approval, including prohibiting access from Benefield Road to the raceplex facility, adding a 50-foot vegetated buffer around the property and putting restrictions on rallycross events, which residents said could be louder than typical races. They also restricted the proposed hotel to three stories in height.

Trip Campbell of MP Development wrote in an email Tuesday Aug. 10 that he had met with more than a dozen neighbors since the July meeting.

“As the goal has always been to responsibly develop the project to benefit the surrounding community and work together during the process, I believe the adjustments being proposed will achieve that goal,” Campbell wrote.

Commissioners will meet for a final vote at 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 10.



