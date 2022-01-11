Seller’s market: See how much home prices increased in Hall County in 2021

The average sale price of a home in Hall County in 2021 was nearly $417,000, up almost 22% compared to 2020.

Fueled by high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and a supply shortage, average Hall County home sale prices hit record highs, increasing faster than anywhere else in the state.

Brad Abernathy, principal partner of Abernathy Cochran Real Estate Group, which compiled the data, said these sales weren’t just reflective of expensive lakeside properties. The whole county saw big rises in property values for single-family residences, including townhomes and condos, from downtown Gainesville to South Hall. Only 6.5% of sales were properties worth over $750,000, and 80% of sales were homes $500,000 or less, according to Abernathy Cochran data, compiled through multiple listing services.

But anyone now seeking homes for less than $250,000 is likely out of luck.

“It’s almost impossible if you’re looking in Hall County,” Abernathy said.