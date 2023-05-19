Why some Hall homeowners are paying more in property taxes

Similar to industrial and commercial properties, Hall County Chief Appraiser Steve Watson cited specific methods used by his office to calculate residential property values – but the overall formula for doing so is mostly dependent on the market. While the process is regulated by Georgia’s Department of Revenue, assessment figures are largely driven by activity in the real estate market from the previous year. In 2022, he said, Hall County had both greater sales activity and rising home values.

Data provided by the tax assessor’s office indicates that 3,982 residential single family units were sold in Hall County last year for an average price of $431,163.

“The buyers and the sellers are the ones that are telling us what a property is worth by the sales activity that they produce,” Watson said. “It’s our job, based on the law, to reflect that in the appraisals. Property owners can expect our values to eventually emulate what the market is telling us that the properties are worth.”

According to Watson, low inventory has continued to drive up home prices across Hall County – which also has contributed to higher property values.

“There’s not enough inventory…there’s not enough competition, so you don’t have as many properties to choose from,” he said. “New construction has slowed down for sure – which causes existing home prices to increase.”

After receiving an assessment notice in the mail, homeowner Sandra Knapp said she’s never seen an increase this drastic since she’s lived in Hall County. Just this year, Knapp said her three bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Newberry Point subdivision in Flowery Branch climbed in value from $299,700 to $399,500.

“That’s just crazy,” she said. “It went up just short of $100,000. ​​“..and we don’t have a basement. If you had a basement and another bedroom and another bathroom in this place, maybe I would see that. But nothing like this.”

Both Knapp and Baker said they plan to file an appeal with Hall County.

Watson maintained that the process by which his office assesses properties is not arbitrary, stating that another reason behind increased property values was that last year, before recent interest rate hikes, buyers were paying more than asking price for homes in Hall County. He reiterated that the formula used to determine these values is based on sales numbers from 2022, square-footage of living area and the condition of the house in general.

“What the key component is not how much it went up, but what it went to,” he said. “We’re happy for people to call us or come in to talk to us. We’ll be happy to work with them in whatever way we can to ensure that their property evaluation is calculated correctly.”

This year, according to Deputy Chief Appraiser John Smith, 89% of all residential properties in Hall County increased in value. That increase, on average, was just above 26% – though there is a “caveat” to this statistic, he said.

“The average increase can be misleading,” Smith said. “It’s going to include all the new construction, too. It’s almost impossible to filter out all the new construction – the additions, the remodels, things like that that contribute value to properties other than just inflation.”

Smith noted also that “it can depend on how you look at the average” when considering the county’s average increase of property values.

“If you take the sum of all residential properties and calculate the difference there, you’re going to get an aggregate average…so the average change can be all over the place depending on which way you calculate it,” he said.

There is some relief for taxpayers who qualify: House Bill 18, signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in March, provides nearly $1 billion in property tax breaks to homeowners across Georgia.

Watson said that anyone who has received a homestead exemption before April 1 is by default eligible for a $18,000 reduction in the assessed value of their property.

“Property owners don’t need to do anything,” Watson said. “Municipalities’ tax offices are going to implement that. Taxpayers don’t need to make a phone call or apply for anything. If you have a homestead exemption, it will be applied automatically.”



