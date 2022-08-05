Why part of Flowery Branch’s Main Street is closing for two weeks

Flowery Branch isn’t quite done fixing up Main Street.

The city is closing the street between Railroad Avenue and Church Street for up to two weeks, starting Monday, Aug. 8, for repaving.

“They’re going to dig up the asphalt that’s there and go through the whole process” of putting down new asphalt, said Renee Carden, downtown events coordinator. “The sidewalks will be open so the stores won’t have to close.”

Also, signs will be in place “making sure people who come downtown know that Main Street stores are open,” she said.

Flowery Branch closed half of Main Street in July to put down new sidewalks in front of a new city-owned retail-apartment building.

The sidewalks will allow outside dining for restaurants in the city-owned building. The city has leased two of four spaces to restaurants, 4 Elephants Catering and El Sabor Costeno Taqueria. A third space will be occupied by a boutique, and a fourth one hasn’t been leased yet.

The sidewalks and new pavement are part of a larger downtown improvement project.

Flowery Branch also plans to add new parking and sidewalks on Railroad Avenue, and convert part of Church Street into a pedestrian-friendly area with lower speed limits and “traffic-calming” devices such as speed humps.

Also in the first wave of improvements is a new amphitheater off Church Street. Construction is well underway there.

A second phase is being planned, including a multi-use trail and new park off Church between Spring and West Chestnut streets.