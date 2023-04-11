Why Hall County may reduce the number of inmates at corrections facility

The number of state inmates housed at Hall County’s Correctional Institution could be reduced from 200 to 115 if commissioners approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections Thursday.

Hall is one of 21 counties in Georgia that contract with the state and hold state inmates at a locally-run correctional facility.

Warden and Director of Hall County Corrections and Maintenance Walt Davis cited two main objectives behind the IGA: the need for better local management of inmates and to slash the number of “very high-risk” individuals sent to Hall County from the state prison system.

The mission of Hall County’s Correctional Institution, according to Davis, is to send inmates into the community on work details under the supervision of a correctional officer. With the reduction, he said, comes greater opportunity for lower-risk individuals in Hall County.

“We have to weigh security issues, and we were getting inmates from the state system that I didn’t think were a good security risk,” Davis said. “We’re going to reduce our state inmate population and supplement that with county jail inmates – revocation cases from accountability courts. It saves space in the state prison system and it saves, ultimately, space in the county jail.”

“And they’re working on outside details, so there’s that labor rate we get…it’s a restructuring of how we do business to better provide services to the citizens of Hall County, essentially,” he said.

If the agreement is approved, Hall County Correctional Institution would likely receive around $600,000 less in subsidies from the state, Davis said, though there are plans to account for that lost revenue.

“Obviously, for reducing our state inmate population there would be a reduction,” he said. “…however, we’re going to offset that by not only bringing over county jail inmates we can house for half that cost, but we’re also going to work those inmates. From a revenue standpoint, it’s a wash.”

Commissioners will consider the item for approval at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Hall County Government Center.