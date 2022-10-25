Why the Hall County Government Center will receive nearly $1 million in repairs

Hall County is expected to allocate $967,050 for the installation of a safety rail, as well as repairs and restoration on the roof of its Government Center building on Browns Bridge Road. If approved at Thursday’s commission meeting, construction on the building is expected to begin in 6-9 months once the materials are on-site, according to county officials.
Hall County Communications Officer Sarah Crowe said improvements are part of an ongoing program to replace the roofing at a number of county facilities. She said the repairs to the roof are needed due to its age.
“The Hall County Government Center building is over 25 years old, and the roof has been repaired several times, but is in need of replacement,” Crowe said. “The new roof will come with a 20-year warranty and there will also be a safety rail installed on the roof.”