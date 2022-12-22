Why Gainesville changed its district boundaries

Gainesville’s election district map has been revised after the City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a home rule ordinance, reapportioning the city’s boundary lines to comply with state law and account for continued growth in the area over the last 10 years.



A significant change to the district map is the reduction of Ward 4, according to City Manager Bryan Lackey.

“In general, Ward 4 had to shrink,” Lackey said. “That’s where the growth has been through Mundy Mill and the question is development since the last time we did a census.”

The newly approved district map now shows Ward 4, which had included much of the downtown area, now receded back to the southwest — the center of much of the growth seen in Gainesville over the years.

Ward 2 has now moved in to include much of the downtown area where Ward 4 once was.

“Because of that, the other wards had to grow,” Lackey explained. “Ward 2 now comes in (and) goes a little beyond downtown. That’s the biggest change.”

Lackey said few changes were made to the other wards, though Ward 1’s boundaries took a slight expansion across Lake Lanier and into territory in northwest Hall that Ward 2 once covered.

The two main reasons for amending the map, according to Lackey, are the growth and annexation that have taken place in the city over the last decade.

“It’s mainly growth, and it could be some annexation,” Lackey said. “There’s just a lot of people that have moved to the city in the last 10 years. We’ve seen phenomenal growth. State law requires every 10 years that we balance our wards and there’s been a lot of growth in Ward 4.”

Councilwoman Barbara Brooks, acting as mayor pro tem in Mayor Sam Couvillon’s absence, recognized those behind the redistricting effort following Tuesday’s regular meeting.

“The council worked diligently, looking at all stakeholders, their positions, and we think we have come up with the best solution for everybody,” Brooks said. “I’m just grateful for the organizations that gave their input, grateful for the city manager and staff who went (above) and beyond…I’m really grateful to the city board of education for being willing to take this on as a partnership, and looking for us to sort of shape the districts so that we’re in sync.”

Members of Gainesville’s City Council include Danny Dunagan (Ward 1), Zack Thompson (Ward 2), Brooks (Ward 3), George Wangemann (Ward 4) and Juli Clay (Ward 5).

The ordinance took effect immediately following its unanimous passage.



