Why Flowery Branch residents are riled about a sidewalk project

The contractor, Summit Construction and Development, LLC, was told to order material needed to build a retaining wall along Mitchell Street in early December, Rich Edinger, vice president at engineering firm CPL, told Flowery Branch City Council. He found out just before the Feb. 3 meeting that Summit had still not ordered the necessary materials.

“There’s no excuse; he made a mistake,” Edinger said. “I don’t know why he didn’t understand that after signing the change order that specifically stated that he had to order the Tremron block he did not go ahead and do so. He said it was an error on his part.”

They will likely not have the block for 14-16 weeks due to supply issues, Edinger said, extending the project well past its contract end date on April 7. The city would then charge liquidated damages, Edinger said, which could result in thousands of dollars paid out to the city. The total project cost is $252,643, and delays will not raise the cost.

Once materials are secured, construction would take six weeks, Edinger said, putting the completion date sometime in July, three months later than the city agreed to.

“Make sure he or she understands the seriousness of this and how long it’s been,” Mayor Ed Asbridge told Edinger at the meeting.

Mitchell Street, just south of the city’s downtown area, has seen a revitalization of late with several houses and townhomes springing up in a part of town that was rundown. Former Mayor Mike Miller had described the area as “blight,” before new construction transformed the area. Some homes being built on Mitchell Street plan to sell in the low $600,000s.