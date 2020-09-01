Why Flowery Branch is considering forming a stormwater utility to pay for improvements

With a history of blown culverts in the downtown area due to storms, Flowery Branch is looking at whether it could or should set up a new utility to address stormwater improvements.



The City Council is set to vote Thursday, Sept. 3, on whether to pay an engineering firm, Clark Patterson Lee, $34,850 for a study on whether the city “would benefit from a stormwater utility to help cover these costs.”

“How we would do the billing, what the billing would entail, the amounts, what the budget would be and how that would be over time is everything the study would be considering,” City Manager Bill Andrew said Tuesday, Sept. 1.

“This study will help us understand all of the city’s stormwater needs and the timing of each project, as well as associated costs,” according to a city document about the study. “Performing this study and the possibility of a stormwater utility could assist the city to become more proactive with maintenance and repairs rather than reactive.”