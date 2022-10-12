Where the new Gainesville probation office will be located

The Gainesville office overseeing people on probation will move at the end of the month after Mar-Jac offered to finance the move as part of the poultry company’s expansion plan.

The Gainesville Department of Community Supervision office currently has roughly 40 staff members working at 1002 Aviation Blvd.

Hall County court administrator Jason Stephenson said the new office will be in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

DCS spokesman Jamelle Washington said the plan is for the new facility to be fully operational by Nov. 4, adding that there would be no lapses in services during the transition.

“Mar-Jac Poultry offered to finance the move in order to be able to expand its factory on its adjacent land where the current DCS office is located,” Washington wrote in an email.



Mar-Jac is in the process of a $171 million expansion over the next three to five years, including a 150,000-square-foot building next to its current operations at 1020 Aviation Blvd.

Speaking to the Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority Oct. 4, Mar-Jac’s Chief Financial Officer Mulham Shbeib said they built the office for DCS and fully funded it.

DCS did not respond to follow-up questions on how much the project costs. The Times reached out to Shbeib via email on Monday, Oct. 10, and by phone Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Shbeib was unavailable to discuss the matter when reached by phone Wednesday.

Washington said the DCS staff “have already begun informing the individuals we supervise” about the move.