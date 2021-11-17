Where are the water meters for Gainesville? Maybe stuck offshore somewhere

The city of Gainesville is short about 700 water meters after supply chain issues have pushed back delivery dates.
City Manager Bryan Lackey announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, that residents and developers in the city will have to wait for Sensus water meters, a device that measures water usage and is essential for new developments to open.
“Initially some of our challenges were labor related,” Lackey said. “We thought we were making headway, and just when we thought we were making headway, then the supply chain issues hit.”
Water Resources Linda MacGregor said they expect to get the water meters they need in January, meaning some developers who have already applied for them will be waiting several months. The main component that’s in short supply, MacGregor said, are brass fittings that help connect the water main to the meter.
The city has agreed to sell 900 meters but only has 200 currently in stock, she said.
“We’re checking and re-checking with established vendors and new vendors,” MacGregor said.
To combat this issue, the city is suspending its routine water meter replacement program, MacGregor said. It will maintain some supply of meters for emergencies, such as when a well runs dry and other critical need situations, she said.
Meters are typically installed close to the completion of new developments, MacGregor said, so some builders may order meters when they apply for a building permit but won’t get meters until much later.
Those newly applying for meters must submit photo evidence of final grading showing it is ready for installation, MacGregor said.
“We are pulling out the stops and doing everything we know to do to deal with this global challenge, and we’ll keep you up to date,” MacGregor said.