Where are the water meters for Gainesville? Maybe stuck offshore somewhere

The city of Gainesville is short about 700 water meters after supply chain issues have pushed back delivery dates.

City Manager Bryan Lackey announced Tuesday, Nov. 16, that residents and developers in the city will have to wait for Sensus water meters, a device that measures water usage and is essential for new developments to open.

“Initially some of our challenges were labor related,” Lackey said. “We thought we were making headway, and just when we thought we were making headway, then the supply chain issues hit.”



