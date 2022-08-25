When officials say Butler Park may now be completed and what may be causing delays

Officials had hoped to have the park off Athens Street completed by late summer.

One of the delays stems from Hall County learning right after its groundbreaking for the park in November 2021 that it could get excess dirt from Northeast Georgia Health System’s new patient tower project at Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s Gainesville campus, Stowe said.

Hall used the dirt to fill in and level the park’s multipurpose field, which had been “probably 8 or 9 feet below the rest of the property,” he said.

Also, playground equipment and a prefabricated building housing restrooms “took a lot longer (to put in place) than they had in previous projects within the last year,” Stowe said.

Workers used a crane Wednesday, Aug. 24, to lower the prefabricated building into a wooden pavilion being built at the park. And a basketball court was approved earlier this month by the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

“So, we’re making progress,” Stowe said.

When done, the 13-acre park also will feature a water feature, amphitheater and walking trails.

Also, Boy Scout Ashton Dziengue said he is planning to start by mid-September painting a mural at the entrance of the park as part of an Eagle Scout project. He is trying to raise $5,000 for the effort.

The mural will depict E.E. Butler, the first Black physician to receive privileges to practice medicine in Hall County, according to NGHS.

Eventually, “it would have more respected members of the Gainesville Black community included along the wall, to educate kids and give more respect to the historical figures,” Dziengue said.

The area does have a rich history.

E.E. Butler High School, Gainesville’s Black high school, opened in 1962 to help alleviate overcrowding. It held grades seven through 12 until its closure in 1969, when integration started and students were bused to Gainesville High.

Now called E.E. Butler Center, the old high school houses a Head Start program and has plans for restoration using federal funding given to Gainesville City Schools.

Hall County is using more than $500,000 in federal grant funding on construction at Butler Park. The county will add $250,000 through special purpose local option sales tax money.

“It’s been a long process,” Stowe said of the project. “It was a campaign promise of mine 10 years ago.”

Overall improvements to the area, also including upgrades to the nearby Hall County Health Department and Harrison Square improvements, are “going to be transformational,” he said.