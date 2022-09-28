When Hall plans to lift burn ban

Hall County is lifting its burn ban Oct. 1 for people with proper permits.
There are two types of burn permits: residential and land-clearing.
“A residential burn permit is used when a resident wants to clear their yard of leaves and limbs,” Hall County Fire Services said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
A land-clearing permit, on the other hand, requires an inspection from the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.
“Land clearing is best defined as the removing of trees for agricultural, residential, or commercial purposes,” Fire Rescue said. “You must have a pit and an air curtain destructor present before you can start your legal burn.”
To obtain a burn permit or schedule a land-clearing inspection, call the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office at 770-531- 2481.
A county-wide burn ban begins in May and ends in October.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been implementing a burn ban each summer since 2005 in an effort to improve Georgia’s air quality.