When Hall County property tax bills go out and when they’re due

Some 94,200 property tax bills will be mailed Sept. 15 by the Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office.
Taxes are due Nov. 15.
For those with house payments, taxes are typically paid by mortgage companies through escrow accounts. Others have several options to pay taxes:
Pay online at hallcountytax.org. Fees apply.
Mail a check to Hall County Tax Commissioner, P.O. Box 1579, Gainesville, GA 30503.
Pay by calling 770-531-6950.
Deposit payments in a drop box in the left lane of the main entrance to the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.
Those owning property in Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford and Oakwood will receive a separate tax bill from that city.
For more information, call 770-531-6950, email propertytax@hallcounty.org or send a text at 1-833-602-8497.