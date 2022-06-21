What’s next with Flowery Branch’s 2022-23 tax rate

Flowery Branch residents with higher property values appear headed for higher city tax bills as well.
Flowery Branch City Council has given its first OK to the 2022-23 tax rate, which is poised for a final vote Thursday, June 23. The vote will follow a final public hearing set for 4 p.m. at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
The council also is set to adopt the fiscal 2023 budget at that time. Fiscal 2023 begins July 1.
The tax rate is likely remaining at 3.264 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value. Owners of a $250,000 house, with the value assessed at 40%, would pay $326.40 in taxes.
With higher revenues resulting from higher property values, the tax rate would have to be 2.869 mills to keep revenues at the same amount. At 3.264, property tax revenue will increase from $2.2 million to $2.5 million, Finance Director Alisha Gamble has said.
Those with lower property values will see taxes drop and those who saw values remain the same will see their taxes stay the same.