What's in Hall County's $380 million budget, and what it means for your taxes

The general fund millage rate will be set at 4.141 mills, down from 4.636 mills last year. One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in property value, and Hall County taxes property at 40% of its value.



The total millage rate for unincorporated Hall County would be 8.731 mills, including millage rates for fire services, emergency services, developmental services and parks and leisure. So, someone who owns a $300,000 home would pay $1047.72 not including Hall County Schools property taxes.

The Hall County Board of Education is expected to adopt its millage rate later this month.

Hall County’s tax digest increased by about 18.7% overall, according to the county’s chief appraiser Steve Watson. Many residents can expect a double-digit increase in the value of their homes due to a booming housing market, which could still lead to a higher property tax bill if their home rose significantly in value.

“The capital investment in this budget is the largest in Hall County history,” Geddings said.

The capital budget is set at about $90.2 million, up 19% from last year. Capital projects for the next 12 months include finishing construction of Butler Park, renovating Tadmore and Alberta Banks parks, replacing four ambulances and other vehicles and constructing the Friendship Road sewer system.

The county also committed to resurfacing 30 miles of roads in its capital budget.

The capital budget is still boosted in part by $10.77 million American Rescue Plan Act funds provided by the federal government for COVID-19 related relief.

Hall County is also planning to build Fire Station No. 17 in Buford, and the county will start hiring firefighters before the new station is constructed in order to have time to train.

The county will add 35.5 new staff positions in the new fiscal year, including 21 for the new fire station.

County employees will get a 3% cost of living adjustment on top of a 5% bump employees received in a budget adjustment in March and a 5% increase put in last year’s budget.