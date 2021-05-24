What’s changing with Hall County meetings, starting June 1

Hall County government is ending virtual meetings, including public hearings, beginning June 1 but will continue to livestream them, County Administrator Jock Connell said Monday, May 24 at a Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Residents can either attend meetings in-person or watch Hall County Board of Commissioners and Hall Planning Commission meetings in real time on the Hall County’s website.

The county had given residents the option of viewing meetings at GoToMeeting, a digital platform that allows verbal comments, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Livestreaming doesn’t allow viewer interaction. So, those opting to watch meetings remotely can file comments using public comment forms on the county’s website, which will be open until 8 a.m. on the day of the meeting, Connell said.

