What's being done to make sure there are workers to pick crops

Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are at the forefront of a movement which would ensure farmers around the country have access to the workers they need to keep the food supply stable.



In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Eugen Scalia and U.S. Department of Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf, Loeffler and Perdue stressed the importance of adding flexibility to the H-2A program to make sure farmers have access to requisite amounts of labor during harvest time. The program allows U.S. employers facing work shortages to bring in foreign nationals to fill temporary agricultural jobs.

“Our nation is working around the clock to address the COVID-19 crisis, and our farmers are on the front lines of our country’s response,” wrote the senators in the letter. “We must ensure that our farmers can continue to rely on the H-2A program during this time.”

The senators advised three main adjustments to the program.

First is that H-2A workers at the end of a contract period be allowed to extend the contract if they are unable to return home due to travel restrictions. They also suggested that the maximum length of H-2A visas be increased to mitigate the effect of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services center closures and that H-2A employers be allowed to temporarily share workers among farms “until the federal government is able to resume normal operations.”

It’s a cause that Georgia Rep. Doug Collins has also been backing since mid-March when he sent a similar letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the delays many prospective H-2A employees have experienced in acquiring visas.

“It’s absolutely critical,” Collins said. “We’re getting into Vidalia onion season. We’re getting into blueberries, strawberries. And we don’t have the workers that we need to also produce lettuce and the other things that are coming in now. It’s very important. … If we can’t get the crop out of the field, then we’re just as bad as not being able to have a crop at all.”

Collins said he was encouraged to see Loeffler and Perdue getting on board in support of adjusting H-2A regulations. The letter was also signed by senators from Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, Kansas and South Dakota.

“Everybody needs to be a part of this,” Collins said. “I’m glad to see they’re jumping on this as well.”

Jaemor Farms farm manager Drew Echols is also in agreement with the proposed changes.

Echols said that many farmers around the state are dependent on the H-2A program during harvest, and that he knows several farmers who will be stretched thin for labor if the regulations are not made more flexible.

“It’s a common sense fix to a problem all over the state of Georgia,” he said. “It’s going to help Georgia producers. It’s going to give them some certainty about harvesting their crops this year.”



