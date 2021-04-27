What will replace Friends Cafe? Spout Springs library supporters working on options

The days of picking up a coffee and a book at Hall County Library System’s Spout Springs branch in Flowery Branch are gone.



Friends Cafe, just inside the entrance to the library off Spout Springs Road and in Sterling on the Lake subdivision, has closed after 11 years.

“The current tenant informed us about three weeks ago that, for personal reasons, they would no longer be able to run the cafe and so, terminated the lease,” said Denise Lee, Friends of the Library president, in an email.