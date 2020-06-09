What voting looks like at polls during June 9 primary election

Sharon Roper of Flowery Branch was just glad to get out of the house.

She had stayed at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic but decided to use Tuesday, June 9, as an opportunity to cast her vote in person at the First Baptist Church of Flowery Branch voting precinct.

“It was great,” Roper said of the experience.

Tuesday’s election — a combination of the presidential preference primary, special election and general primary — was drawing steady, but not huge numbers, early on at Hall County’s precincts.

County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said turnout had been steady Tuesday morning with no major issues.



The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

This election is unique for voters, who are trying out new voting machines and casting ballots with social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions in place.