What text messages show about city mistakenly banning homeless camps

Text messages

Couvillon’s telling of what went wrong at the initial meeting is corroborated by text messages between city officials, obtained by The Times through an open records request.

“Are you aware of a city sponsored raid on homeless camp?” Couvillon texted City Manager Bryan Lackey on Jan. 10 hours after the camp raids.

“I will call in a minute,” Lackey says.

“I’m flying so can’t talk,” Couvillon says.

Lackey tells Couvillon that he and code enforcement met the day before with Jessica Dudley, president of United Way of Hall County, “to get the Gainesville to Hometown program started.”

“In that meeting, our Code Enforcement folks mentioned that the camp on City property at that location would be the best place for us to start finding candidates for this new program,” he says. “Our folks visited today and did more than just finding the candidates, they started telling the group they could not be there and posted a couple of signs stating such.”

Lackey spoke to The Times last week and talked about the genesis of the program and what went wrong at their initial meeting.

The idea for the program came from the successes that Gainesville Police Department mental health clinicians had in reconnecting several homeless folks with family members.

“So we started thinking, ‘Well, maybe that's our role in all this,’” Lackey said of how the city can address homelessness. But at the time, he added, it seemed like too big a task for the police department’s two mental health clinicians, who already have a lot on their plate.

A few months ago, however, he and Couvillon attended a meeting of the Georgia Municipal Association. The issue of homelessness came up, and they heard about a program in Columbus in which the city partners with their local United Way to reconnect the homeless with family members.

“We said, ‘Well, I think it might be worth talking to our United Way,’” Lackey recalled.

“We believe a large portion of the homeless population comes to Gainesville, for whatever reason,” he said. “I think there's different theories and opinions about how that happens, but I think we believe that a large percentage of the homeless population is not from here.”

He stressed that the program is motivated by compassion — no one will be forced to be relocated, he said.

“It's not put them on a bus and say, ‘Get lost.’ It's not put them in a police car and take them to the city limit line or the county line and say, ‘Don't come back,’ nothing like that,” he said. “If we find out they're not from here and they don't want to do it, we're not going to forcibly do that. It's just a, ‘Hey, if you want to get back home, we got a program.’”

“That's why we run it through the United Way with a social worker, so it's not police and or code enforcement running lead on it,” he said. “Code enforcement was involved [in the camp evictions] for just a little bit of security,” he said. “If you go in there, you want to make sure people are going to feel comfortable going into that environment.”