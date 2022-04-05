Local lawmakers discuss what passed, what failed in the 2022 legislative session





“It’s about keeping biological boys in boys sports and keeping biological girls in girls’ sports,” Dubnik said. “It’s about fairness and it’s … about a level playing field.”

The passage of these bills will hopefully quell some of the recent fears about what’s being taught in schools, Dubnik said. Critics of these bills have said many of the provisions in the Parents’ Bill of Rights already exist and legislation referring to “divisive concepts” could dissuade teachers from talking about difficult subjects in the classroom.

“No child should be taught that they’re better or worse based on the way they are born,” Dubnik said. “Meaning, socio-economic, geographic, gender, race. Let’s teach children reading, writing, and arithmetic. … We’re going to continue to teach history, but we don’t need to bring divisiveness into teaching.”

Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, has long been a proponent of constitutional carry and said he was happy to see a version of the legislation passed last Friday, April 1. SB 319 would allow Georgians to carry a handgun in public without a gun permit or background check.

“I really do think we came out with a good bill that the governor will sign,” Dunahoo said. “I’m glad that we have open carry that’s passed, but I’m going to conceal carry, just because the bad guy’s going to pick off the person that he can see has a gun or a weapon.”

He said the bill would not increase gun violence, because legislation to allow open carry on college campuses has not led to an increase in school shootings.

A bill that would change how local governments could object to annexations also passed late Monday. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, co-sponsored HB 1461 in response to concerns from Hall County and Hall County Schools officials that cities were too easily annexing land and substantially changing the land’s use. County and school officials have said the legislation is a first step, but doesn’t go far enough to give them more authority over land use decisions during annexation.

Hawkins authored HB 1276, which passed Monday, requiring the Department of Community Health to make statistical reports of state health information available on its website. Hawkins said it would give consumers more information and provide more transparency.

DCA will have to post reports every six months showing the number and type of medical providers in the state, hospital costs and data related to level of admissions, prescription drug spending and other medical reports.

“We’re going to be able to get a good handle on exactly what’s going on with the insurance in this state,” Hawkins said. “Then we can start asking the critical questions that we need to ask and see it coming before the bomb has already blown up.”

HB 1304, sponsored by Hawkins, would require hospitals to provide patients the opportunity to identify a lay caregiver, creating a plan for assistance after a patient is discharged. The bill passed on Friday, April 1.



