What may have caused sinkhole at Rock Creek Veterans Park

A sinkhole in Rock Creek Veterans Park in Gainesville may finally be fixed.
After tracing the problem to an abandoned stormwater line, workers have plugged the pipe and are planning to fill in the sunken area, said Christina Santee, city of Gainesville spokeswoman.
They will “provide final clean-up, then remove the pedestrian barriers,” Santee said Monday, Aug. 22. “We will continue to monitor it, but the crew thinks this resolved this issue.”
The sinkhole formed around a sidewalk in the park at 223 Northside Drive.
The park, which is off West Academy Street and the downtown square, is considered by the city to be the gateway into the Rock Creek Greenway, a two-mile “tree-canopied trail from downtown Gainesville to Lake Lanier.”
It contains several war memorials and a 300-seat amphitheater.
The park, which also is the setting for veterans events, had a sinkhole issue in 2020. It wasn’t immediately known whether the latest sinkhole is related.