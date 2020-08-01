What Lula locals have to say on Sunday beer and wine sales in city limits

Purchasing beer and wine on Sunday in Lula may soon become a reality.

Thanks to a Hall County Board of Elections’ approval placing two referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot, the city’s residents will have the option of voting for sales of malt beverages and wine by the drink, as well as package sales of malt beverages and wine by retailers on Sundays between 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The resolutions for the referendums were previously approved by the Lula City Council.

Lula Mayor Jim Grier said the main businesses that would be affected by this change are Lula Grocery and At The Tracks, both of which sell wine and beer and are open on Sundays.

“The intention was to give them extra help in being able to compete with other establishments outside the city,” he said. “We’re trying to help our businesses as much as we can. It has been something requested, and the council felt it was wise to let the city have this.”