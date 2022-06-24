What local reaction is to Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade

Emotions ran high Friday, June 24, as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

“We’re just taking the day to praise God and celebrate this,” said Lee Koz, executive director of Choices Pregnancy Care Centers, a crisis pregnancy and anti-abortion center in Gainesville.

“I think this is going to go a long way in helping the people of this country see that these babies inside of the mothers are just as much of a person as they are outside of the mothers.”

Mike Ford, chair of the Hall County Democratic Party and a candidate for the 9th Congressional District, said he believes justices have “destroyed a constitutional right established 49 years ago — this even though neither the Old Testament nor the new one says one word about abortion, this even though abortions can save the life of a woman … and are 12 times safer than childbirth.

“It seems to me this decision returns control over women’s bodies to old white men. Watch and see.”



