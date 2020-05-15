What to expect as early voting begins May 18 for June 9 primary

Elections Director Lori Wurtz said people at polling places will be required to practice social distancing by staying six feet apart. Sneeze shields will be installed at the “poll pads,” where voters check in with a poll worker on an electronic tablet. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances and exits of the polling places. Poll workers will sanitize equipment between every voter.



Wurtz said poll workers will be wearing masks, and they can choose to bring their own or have one provided. The same rules and safety precautions will apply to all polling places, she said.

Voters are encouraged but not required to wear masks, Wurtz said.

Gainesville Exploration Academy was chosen as the new location because it allows more space for social distancing and does not require voters to use an elevator.

“We wanted to be able to provide a similar number of machines as we have in the past but at the same time offer the six feet of social distancing, as well as have a really perfect area for lining up voters,” Wurtz said.