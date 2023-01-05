What caused 1,000 gallons of wastewater to spill into Limestone Creek

About 1,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Limestone Creek Wednesday after the city received reports of an overflowing manhole.
Gainesville’s Department of Water Resources managed to plug what city officials described as “a sewer overflow into Limestone Creek,” a stream that connects to Lake Lanier.
“A wastewater discharge was located near 783 Robinhood Trail and found to be entering Limestone Creek,” according to a press release. “City staff determined a sewer choke caused the discharge. The correction was made and flow restored by 12:10 p.m.”
City of Gainesville’s Department of Water Resources “estimates about 1000 gallons reached Limestone Creek,” according to city officials, though “no aquatic life” was found dead or in distress.
“All field parameters for water quality were within state water quality standards,” the press release states. “All conditions have returned to normal.”
City officials said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Environmental Protection Division received notice that afternoon and that signage regarding the issue has been displayed.
For more information, residents can contact Department of Water Resources Environmental Services Manager Erik Lunsford at 770-532-7462.