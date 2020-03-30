BREAKING
Live updates: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia now 3,028, including 34 in Hall; 100 have died statewide, none in Hall
Medical professionals advise positive results don’t show full picture as testing remains limited
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
What can you leave your house for? These are the rules local governments have issued
03282020 NGHS 6.jpg
A health care worker enters the mobile unit at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Friday, March 27, 2020. - photo by Scott Rogers
The Times
Updated: March 30, 2020, 7 p.m.

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Gainesville Times is making articles directly related to public safety available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.

Rules vary between county, city and state as the coronavirus pandemic continues altering life across the globe. Below are a collection of resolutions and emergency orders laying out exactly what is permitted in each local municipality.

This article will be updated.

Hall County
Joint resolution urges people stay home
Gainesville

Joint resolution urges people stay home


Braselton

Emergency order

Buford
Executive order
Flowery Branch
Declaration and closures
Gillsville
State of emergency and ordinance
Oakwood
Oakwood emergency resolution
Friends to Follow social media