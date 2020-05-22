What Atlanta’s consul general of Mexico said regarding COVID-19 response during Hall trip

In his tour Friday, May 22, of Hall County, Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta Javier Diaz de Leon said he was grateful to see the preventive measures and health care infrastructure being built to combat COVID-19.



The next key challenge, he said, will be the followthrough.

“(When) you have a case that is tested positive, follow up. How do we make sure that that person knows what is the next step forward? How do we make sure that that person understands how to navigate the health system in the United States?” Diaz de Leon asked.

Norma Hernandez, who has spearheaded the Gainesville Against COVID-19 task force and is also president of the Northeast Georgia Latino Chamber of Commerce, joined the consul general along with fellow task force member David Saucedo and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.

“He just wanted to come and see what we’re doing and see what we needed, what support we need from the Mexican consulate,” Hernandez said.

The consul general made a few stops around Hall County during his time Friday, including a poultry plant in Braselton that is Mexican-owned.

“We were very happy to see everything that they’re doing there in order to take care of their workers,” Diaz de Leon said.

The Friday trip made its way to Atlanta Highway, which was hosting more COVID-19 testing. Hernandez said more than 300 tests were administered Friday.

One of the later stops was to Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s mobile medical unit in Gainesville.

“I don’t have a hat, but if I did, I would take my hat off to the people who are working here in the health system. People who are working in essential industries, in the poultry area here — whether they’re American, they’re immigrant, wherever they come from — these people are allowing this country to move forward, (allowing) the local economy to move forward,” Diaz de Leon said.