Webinar set for businesses seeking more info about SBA disaster loans

Small businesses can get more information about the U.S. Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program in a webinar set for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
Businesses can find out about eligibility, loan rates and terms, the application process, when to expect a response and how to get questions answered and other help.
Webinar
What: Information for businesses about federal disaster loan program
When: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2More info: To register, go online.
Those interested in the Zoom meeting can register online. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.
The event is sponsored by the Gainesville office of the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center.
“Any business that can show it has had diminished cash flow because of (the coronavirus) can apply for an emergency disaster loan,” SBA regional director Ashley Bell told The Times last week. “This is a direct loan from SBA, not through a normal lender.”
Applicants can go online at sba.gov.
Direct loans can be up to $2 million over a 30-year term, at 3.75% interest, with the first payment due in a year, Bell said.
And for the first time, nonprofit organizations can seek a direct loan, at 2.75% interest.