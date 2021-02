Water service will be interrupted on Castlegate Drive, Bay Lane, Huntcliff Drive and Highgrove Drive in Gainesville between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, so that area water improvements can be completed.

“Customers are urged to take the necessary precautions to prevent damage to any equipment that requires water,” the city said in a press release Tuesday, Feb. 16.

For more information, call the Gainesville Department of Water Resources at 770-538-2407.