Two Lula City Council members have resigned in the last two weeks. Here’s why

Councilman Matt Hamby resigned Tuesday, June 8, the second Lula City Council member to leave his post in the past two weeks.



Lamb Griffin, 82, resigned on May 23 after about 30 years on the council.

“There're some people you can’t please who run their mouths at meetings,” Griffin said in an interview with The Times. “I got tired of hearing it. When the meetings are over I like to get on and come home, and I didn’t want to hear what I call a bunch of garbage.”