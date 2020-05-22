Turnout steady for early voting as people adjust to election in a pandemic

While early voting will not be held Monday, May 25 because of Memorial Day, voters will have other opportunities to cast their ballots before Election Day. They can go to Gainesville Exploration Academy on McEver Road between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 29. During the third and final week of early voting, June 1-5, voters can go to the North Hall Community Center, the East Hall Community Center and Spout Springs Library, in addition to Gainesville Exploration Academy. Voters can also cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at those locations.



As of 7 p.m. Thursday, 591 people had voted at Gainesville Exploration Academy in the first four days of early voting. That number is similar to turnout in the first week of early voting in past primaries. In the 2016 primary’s first five days of early voting, 655 people voted, and in 2018, 516 voted in that year’s primary during the first week of early voting.

The June primary is the first time many voters will use the state’s new voting equipment, which was also in use for early voting in March before the primary was postponed.

Voters will first check in with a poll worker using a “poll pad,” an electronic tablet that scans the voter’s license. The poll worker will verify the voter’s eligibility. If the voter brought another form of identification, the poll worker can manually enter the voter’s information. The voter will confirm the information and sign on the poll pad. Sneeze shields are installed at the check-in points to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Voters will receive an access card to insert into the machine, which has a large touchscreen the voter will use to select their choices. Voters will be able to review their choices before printing their ballots.