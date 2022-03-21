These upgrades coming to Gainesville's parks

Gainesville Parks and Recreation wants to leave no park untouched by the end of this decade. While lots of time and resources are going toward improvements along the Midtown Greenway where the beloved Engine 209 has a new home, city officials are trying to make sure that all parks are shown some love.



Gainesville’s Parks and Recreation Departments has more than 50 projects in the works right now, Kate Mattison, the city’s parks and recreation director, said.

Since the city’s 2030 Master Plan came out two years ago, “we have touched 12 of our 21 parks with some sort of renovation or improvement or added amenity,” she said.

Engine 209 Park

The new Engine 209 Park was supposed to be completed last November, but, like most projects over the last two years, it hit some supply chain snags and was delayed with more rain than expected. The city is investing about $2 million of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds into the Midtown Greenway area, which includes creating a new park around the train at the corner of Grove and Davis streets.

The new Engine 209 Park will have a large plaza area, playground, a boardwalk over a pond at the old train wye and permanent seating around the train giving it more accessibility than its longtime spot at the corner of Jesse Jewell Parkway and West Academy Street. The new location is an old rail line wye, which is where three rail lines intersect in a “Y” shape.

“It’s going to greatly improve your ability to interact with the train,” Mattison said. “Previously there wasn’t really any parking around it. It wasn’t in a good spot. It was on a really busy street. This really gives you an opportunity to hang out with the train.”

The city will add signage to share history about the train, the Midland railroad and the area, Mattison said. The park should be done sometime this spring, Mattison said.

With the train as a centerpiece, Mattison said that area of Gainesville could rebrand as the Midland arts district, with more murals and other public art to give the area more personality.

“We’re trying to get additional public art here (Engine 209 Park),” she said. “There’s talk of putting something into the pond. … We’re getting a huge dog piece of metal art down by where our new dog park is going to be.”