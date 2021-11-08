These Hall County zoning items were delayed after officials posted an incorrect date, location

Several rezoning items set for public hearings on Wednesday, Nov. 10, will be likely delayed until Nov. 30 after Hall County staff failed to amend zoning signage that incorrectly posted the meeting date and location.
The public hearings affected were for the following developments:
An application for 148 homes on 79 acres at Union Church Road and Union Circle Road
An application to build a gas station and convenience store at McEver and Lights Ferry roads
An application for a 298-unit multi-family development at 3542 Wallis Road
An application for a 205-unit resort-style living community at 3450 North Waterworks Road
An application to build 160 townhomes at Lee Land Road and Webb Girth Road
Director of Planning and Development Sarah McQuade notified the Board of Commissioners of the mistakes at its work session meeting Monday, Nov. 8.
The county was first notified of mistakes with signage at its meeting on Oct. 28, when residents of the Silverthorn subdivision asked the county to postpone a hearing regarding the gas station proposal. At that time the county moved to continue that and a few other items to the Nov. 10 meeting. But those items and more had to be moved once again to Nov. 30 when the board will hold a special called meeting just for these public hearings.
County Attorney Van Stephens said this was done out of “an abundance of caution.” Signs must be posted 15 days before a public hearing, Stephens said.
Since the signs were originally posted, county officials moved its meeting location to the Gainesville Civic Center and changed its normally scheduled Nov. 11 meeting to Nov. 10, which caused the mistakes, Stephens said.
Commissioners said they would table the items officially at a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 10.