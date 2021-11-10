These Hall County nonprofits are seeking COVID-19 relief money

Good News is hoping to get $1.75 million to fully fund its new, bigger facility and add additional services for homeless people seeking help. Its current shelter has 20 beds available for men, and it will use emergency shelter space it acquired from the recently closed Set Free Ministry for women this winter, said executive director Ken Gossage. It broke ground on a new facility last month, which will have 40 beds for men and 20 for women, but it’s only about a third of the way to raising the $3 million it needs.

In addition to emergency space, Gossage wants to create a multi-faceted approach to help homeless people in the area, he said.

“What we’ll be able to do better and more comprehensively is … providing assistance and opportunities for those that are homeless and maybe they do have a disability check of $700 a week,” Gossage said. “We’re trying to help them by providing two meals a day, showers, clothes.”

Eventually they plan to have a computer lab in the new facility, provide transitional housing and partner with other organizations in the community such as J’s Place, an addiction recovery center, Gossage said. The ministry plans to build the facility and continue their fundraising efforts with or without the federal money, which they may not get a decision on until early 2022.

“I know we’re small,” Gossage said. “I saw the amount of money applied for is way over what’s available, but I feel like if they’ll sit down and look at what we’re doing… we’ve got a good shot.”

Gateway is also hoping to build a facility that would nearly double its current capacity for women experiencing domestic violence. They have 18 beds currently and several women and families housed in hotels, executive director Jessica Butler said.

Gateway is applying for about $670,000 to secure the last bit of funding it needs for the $4.5 million facility. Gateway has been planning the facility since 2015, but rising construction costs have caused delays, Butler said.

“We are very committed to completing this project without taking on any debt,” she said.

The shelter has seen domestic violence in the area increase since the start of the pandemic, Butler said.

In the 18 months before the pandemic, Gateway spent $5,000 on hotel rooms to house women while their shelter beds were full, and it has spent about $30,000 on hotels in 18 months since the start of pandemic either because they were full or needed to spread people out due to COVID-19 protocols, she said. In September, their average nightly capacity was 30 people, even though they only have 18 beds at their shelter, Butler said.

“The need for space is critical right now,” she said.

The lease at their current facility was set to expire last December, but Butler said the owner of their property will let them stay as long as they need.

Georgia Mountains YMCA is applying for nearly $5.4 million to expand its childcare service hours and build a new facility that would more than double the amount of children it could serve, according to its grant application.

About $4.6 million would go toward building a new extended hours child care center on its property within two years, increasing capacity from 102 to 220 children, its application states.

“Through expanded child care and facility hours, additional staff, and new facilities, our YMCA will be able to help our population thrive economically as families re-enter the workforce in a way that meets their needs,” the application states.

The application cites labor shortages caused by the pandemic as affecting its operations and requiring it to do more to serve those in need. It would extend its hours to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and include some hours on Saturdays. The money would also go toward replacing ventilation.



