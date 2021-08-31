These changes made as McEver Road townhome plan goes back to Flowery Branch City Council

A McEver Road townhome proposal that’s been on and off the table in Flowery Branch through much of 2021 may get another vote on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The number of units has fluctuated since Fall Leaf Residential LLC first introduced its proposal at 6495 McEver Road and 6509 McEver Road in the spring.

What began as a 173-unit complex and more recently became 167 units is now at 152 units, according to an Aug. 25 letter to the city from the developer, Fall Leaf Residential.

Flowery Branch City Council is set to vote on the revised development at its Thursday meeting.

“We have also moved some of the townhomes farther from McEver Road and have eliminated all of the units that backed up to McEver Road,” Fall Leaf manager Norman White says in the letter.

The new design also shows a playground, covered pavilion and a dog park.

“This property is in high demand for both high-density residential and industrial uses, and I know the neighbors we have talked to would rather see a high-quality townhouse development than another industrial building on the property,” White said.

Fall Leaf’s neighbor to the south is property that was recently annexed into Buford and rezoned to allow for a controversial warehouse development.

Earlier this year, Hall County also objected to Fall Leaf’s proposal, concerned largely about density.

As an agreement seemed to be reached with the county, Fall Leaf pulled the project, only to resubmit it in August.

It almost got rejected Aug. 2 by Flowery Branch City Council, as an initial motion to deny the project failed to pass. Council members had expressed concerns about incomplete plans.

The council then voted to postpone the vote to Sept. 2. Fall Leaf is seeking annexation and rezoning from Hall County agricultural and highway business to Flowery Branch multi-family residential.

“We need more clarity on this (proposal),” Councilman Joe Anglin said.

White says in the letter, “We understand that Council wants to ensure that this is a high quality residential development. It is our intent to meet that standard of quality.”



