The latest on INK’s move to downtown Oakwood

Interactive Neighborhood for Kids is a step closer to being part of Oakwood’s revitalized downtown.
Oakwood City Council voted Monday, Jan. 10, to authorize City Manager B.R. White to move forward on a lease agreement between the city and INK. Other details weren’t immediately available, and White couldn’t be reached for comment.
The $4.3 million building for the interactive children’s museum will be at the corner of Main Street and McClure Drive.
The new INK building would be 50,000 square feet, almost twice as big as its current location, INK executive director Mandy Volpe has said.
The new building will have more space for exhibits including a pottery studio and kiln room for ceramics, a gift shop, a cafe for on-site dining and a helicopter structure at its front entrance to pair with INK’s GrandPappy Airlines plane, which will be moving to the new location.
There will likely be a groundbreaking ceremony in early 2022, White has said.