The latest on Flowery Branch’s property tax rate for 2023 and what that means for homeowners

Flowery Branch’s tax rate for 2023 — unchanged from 2022 — was given first approval Thursday night by the City Council.



The proposed rate, 3.264 mills, is set for final adoption at the council’s meeting at 6 p.m. June 15 at City Hall, 5410 Pine St.

With final approval, Flowery Branch residents who saw their property values rise this year will see their tax bills jump.

Likewise, homeowners’ tax bills will remain the same if their assessed values haven't changed. And if their values have dropped, their taxes will do the same.

With 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value and Flowery Branch taxing property at 40% of its assessed value, the owner of a $400,000 home would pay $522.24 in taxes at 3.264 mills.

However, Flowery Branch has a rollback rate, 2.664 mills, which would keep revenue the same. At that rate, the owner of a home assessed at $400,000 would pay $426.24 in property taxes.

General fund tax revenue is $2.2 million this budget year and is projected to be $2.8 million in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The city is required to hold public hearings if the city doesn’t use the rollback rate.

Two of those were held June 8, with only one person asking about whether the city’s presentation on the matter would be on the city’s website. The third one will take place at the June 15 meeting.

Council members had much to say about the matter, defending not lowering the rate. The additional revenue is needed to keep up with the city’s growth, they said.

“We’re proposing to spend ($600,000) just adding police officers,” Mayor Ed Asbridge said.

Flowery Branch is rapidly growing. Recently released U.S. Census Bureau estimates show the city growing from 9,512 in 2020 to 10,938 in 2022, a 15% increase.

Councilman Joe Anglin also cited the cost of paving streets, which have risen because of inflation.

“If we’re not keeping up with that, we’re going to find ourselves in a situation where we’re going to have to really consider doing some drastic things,” he said.