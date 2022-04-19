Sterling on the Lake townhomes, alcoholic beverage changes on Flowery Branch agenda

New housing developments and changes in alcoholic beverage code and procedure are among the items going before the Flowery Branch City Council on Thursday, April 21.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead.

65 townhomes proposed in Sterling on the Lake

A public hearing is planned on a proposed 65 townhomes at the massive Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch.

NNP-Looper Lake LLC is asking for a change in the planned unit development zoning to allow for the townhomes to be built on nearly 8 acres off Spout Springs Road and Capitola Farm Road.

A vote will be taken at a later meeting.

The site was graded in 2017 and eyed originally for commercial use.

The project initially was submitted in March 2021 but was withdrawn in May before a first vote by the council.

When it resurfaced, a new public hearing was first set for Jan. 6. It has been postponed since that time.

“They have some changes they’re trying to make to the layout of this proposed project and to the elevations,” city planner Rich Atkinson said in January.

Final vote planned on microbreweries

A final vote is set on allowing microbreweries.

The city is looking at possibly licensing and regulating such businesses, which would be allowed to make up 15,000 barrels of malt beverages per year.

“Although the city previously amended its zoning ordinance to allow for a microbrewery land use, it did not concurrently amend the alcoholic beverage ordinance to license and regulate such a business,” city documents state.

Flowery Branch goes on to say it has received interest from a microbrewery to locate in the downtown dining district.

“In order to allow microbreweries to operate in the city, an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance would be required,” according to the city.

If the alcoholic beverage ordinance is amended, a resolution establishing a fee for such a license also should be considered, the city says.