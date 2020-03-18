State senators told to self-quarantine after member tests positive

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R, Gainesville, announced late Wednesday that the Department of Public Health and the CDC had asked senators to self-quarantine for 14 days after a member tested positive.



“Today, Senate members and staff were notified that a senator had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), after first experiencing symptoms on March 10. As a result, and based upon the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Senate members and Senate employees have been asked to self-quarantine for fourteen days,” the statement reads.

State Sen. Brandon Beach, an Alpharetta Republican, confirmed he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness, sending Lt. Gov Geoff Duncan and Georgia's other 55 state senators into self-quarantine. Duncan, a Republican, presides over the Senate.

The statement also urged anyone who frequents the Capitol to consider self-quarantine and contacted their doctor if they begin to exhibit symptoms.