State lawmakers honor Gainesville’s Bruce Burch, late country music songwriter

Bruce Burch, a Gainesville country music songwriter who died in March, has been honored by the Georgia General Assembly.

Burch grew up in Gainesville and played on the Gainesville High School football team before staking out a successful career as a country music songwriter, penning hits for Reba McEntire, Faith Hill, George Jones and others.

He died at age 69, and Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, sponsored a resolution, H.R. 1080 to honor a friend he grew up with.

Hawkins was a couple of years older than Burch, Hawkins said, but they used to play football together in a friend’s backyard, and he stayed in touch with Burch over the years.

“I never thought he would be a songwriter, I don’t know where that came from,” Hawkins said. “Whatever Bruce did, he did well. He had a lot of passion for things he was involved in.”