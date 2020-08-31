State launches online portal for absentee ballot requests

Georgia voters can now request an absentee ballot for the November elections using a new online portal.
“We are encouraging Georgia voters who are particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 threat to use our new online absentee ballot request portal to request absentee ballots safely and securely from their computers or phones,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “This new tool will help counties stay on top of the several million absentee ballot requests expected in November.”
Voters can request their ballot on the portal using their first and last name, date of birth, county where they are registered, and Georgia State ID or driver’s license number. Voters will get a confirmation email that their request has been received, and they can monitor their ballot status on the My Voter Page section of the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
Previously, voters had to download and print an absentee ballot request, then scan and email it, or mail it in.
Absentee ballots requested for the Nov. 3 presidential election cannot be sent out before Sept. 15, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
The request portal is online at securevotega.com/secureabsentee.