State launches online portal for absentee ballot requests

Georgia voters can now request an absentee ballot for the November elections using a new online portal.

“We are encouraging Georgia voters who are particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 threat to use our new online absentee ballot request portal to request absentee ballots safely and securely from their computers or phones,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. “This new tool will help counties stay on top of the several million absentee ballot requests expected in November.”