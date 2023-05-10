State grant to help fund new library in East Hall

A $3 million state grant will supplement the construction of a new library in East Hall County.



Funding for the project was approved in Georgia’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday.

Commissioner Gregg Poole lauded the announcement Wednesday, noting the absence of a library in that section of the county for more than a decade after budget cuts forced the closure of East Hall’s library in 2011.

“East Hall has been without a library for more than 10 years, so to get a new library in this community is both an exciting and important venture for our community,” Poole said. “The dedication of our legislative representatives and staff in securing the funding to provide this valuable resource speaks to Hall County’s commitment to providing excellent local government services.”

Hall County Library Director Lisa MacKinney spoke to the magnitude of the funding amid rising construction costs and challenges posed by inflation.

“As everyone is aware, construction costs have skyrocketed over the past several years,” she said. “Without this crucial state funding, it would be an enormous challenge to build a library big enough to truly meet the substantial needs of the East Hall community. The library board and staff are extremely grateful to our legislative delegation for their hard work in bringing this funding home to Hall County.”

Georgia Sen. Shelly Echols expressed gratitude for the state-level support Hall County has received and called greater accessibility to such resources fundamental for the residents in East Hall.

“I am a huge supporter of public libraries and access to the resources that they offer to our citizens,” she said. “It is incredibly important to me that residents in my district have access to books, children have a place to engage with literature, and all people have a community space to learn. I am grateful to have the support of the legislature and the governor in order to complete the funding so that we can move forward with this project. East Hall needs a library and more importantly, East Hall deserves a library.”

State Rep. Matt Dubnik also applauded the news of additional funding for the project Wednesday, stating, “I am extremely passionate about our community, and I believe public libraries are one of the most important resources we can provide to the citizens of Georgia. Bringing this library back to Hall County is something I’m proud of, as I know how critical it is, due to the increasing number of Hall County residents and students that are in need of such an establishment.”

County officials said the $3 million grant is one of just two state grants of its size awarded to public libraries in 2023.



