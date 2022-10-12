South Hall has seen big growth over two years. Here's why

The number of people choosing to reside in cities throughout Hall County is on the rise, according to latest figures released by Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA). Flowery Branch has seen a 22% increase in its population since 2019. About 1,160 Flowery Branch residents were added to its U.S. Census in 2019, and another 654 were reported in 2020, putting the total population at more than 10,000, according to the latest Census estimates.

City Manager Tanya Parrish was happy to see more residents in Flowery Branch, though she stressed the need for proper management of infrastructure so the city can sustain continued population growth.

“I think it is a fabulous place to be,” Parrish said. “I think we’re making a lot of improvements to our downtown, and hopefully we’re delivering excellent customer service to our residents…obviously sewer is an issue, still, and we’re still trying to work through how we have more sewer capacity at a reasonable cost…but as the community grows, so does the need for infrastructure.”

Gainesville, with a much larger total population than the four other municipalities (43,417), had a 1,953 spike in the number of people residing in its city limits since last year.

Hall County’s population as a whole increased 1.4% to 207,369 between 2019-2021.