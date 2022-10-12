South Hall has seen big growth over two years. Here's why

The number of people choosing to reside in cities throughout Hall County is on the rise, according to latest figures released by Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA). Flowery Branch has seen a 22% increase in its population since 2019. About 1,160 Flowery Branch residents were added to its U.S. Census in 2019, and another 654 were reported in 2020, putting the total population at more than 10,000, according to the latest Census estimates.
City Manager Tanya Parrish was happy to see more residents in Flowery Branch, though she stressed the need for proper management of infrastructure so the city can sustain continued population growth.
“I think it is a fabulous place to be,” Parrish said. “I think we’re making a lot of improvements to our downtown, and hopefully we’re delivering excellent customer service to our residents…obviously sewer is an issue, still, and we’re still trying to work through how we have more sewer capacity at a reasonable cost…but as the community grows, so does the need for infrastructure.”
Gainesville, with a much larger total population than the four other municipalities (43,417), had a 1,953 spike in the number of people residing in its city limits since last year.
Hall County’s population as a whole increased 1.4% to 207,369 between 2019-2021.
Tim Evans, vice president of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said the county is likely to continue to see upward trends of population growth, describing that as a consistent theme over the years.
“Atlanta is coming through us, not to us,” Evans said. “We’re continuing to see population growth as people want to live near water. There are lots of people in the region that are recognizing they don’t have to live in Gwinnett or north Fulton or Atlanta, and as remote work becomes more of a possibility for people, they can choose where they want to work.”
Evans, who said the county’s population growth over the last decade was around 1.3% per year, stated that while more people are living in Hall, there hasn’t been a significant increase in the number of additional students entering the school system. He said this could be an indication that new residents may be relocating to the area without children.
“We have not seen school population grow at the same rate as our general population,” Evans said. “That’s telling us that more people are not moving in without kids than we’ve typically had in the past.”
“But there’s still a need for growing services, from retail to dining services but also parks and green space, transportation,” he said.
The City of Lula experienced a slight dip in its headcount in 2019-2020, according to figures from the U.S. Census, but last year added a total of 58 people.
City Manager Dennis Bergin said the recent figure is just a fraction of the growth Lula is expected to see in the coming years, as the city’s placement along the traffic artery of Highway 365 as well as new development – including a recently-approved 480-unit project – are expected to bring more growth to the city in the coming years. Bergin said he believes Lula’s population is likely higher than U.S. Census figures show, citing “logical data” like permit applications and additional water customers as signs of this.
“We’ve had any number of individual homes built in the past year,” Bergin said. “Probably in excess of 27 just in this current year for permitting. We certainly recognize the population to be closer to around 3,100 based on our estimates.”
Population increases in Hall County:
Flowery Branch:
2019: 8,325
2020: 9,490
2021: 10,144
Gainesville:
2019: 43,232
2020: 41,464
2021: 43,417
Lula:
2019: 2,961
2020: 2,837
2021: 2,895
Clermont:
2019: 1,039
2020: 1,033
2021: 1,132
Oakwood:
2019: 4,156
2020: 4,853
2021: 5,373
Hall County:
2019: 204,441
2020: 203,589
2021: 207,369