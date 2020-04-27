Some Hall County facilities will partially reopen in mid-May

Some Hall County government facilities closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will partially reopen May 18.

"We have spent a tremendous amount of time discussing this matter with local health officials and other government entities," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement. "The reopening of these facilities will be carefully planned in an effort to follow the Centers for Disease Control and White House's guidelines and best practices and to remain in compliance with Gov. Kemp's executive order.”

County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said the list of facilities to reopen May 18 is still being developed.

Connell said buildings will most likely open in phases, and officials are looking at methods such as only allowing meetings by appointment to keep employees and residents safe.

The Hall County Government Center, community centers, libraries, park pavilions, playgrounds and park restrooms will remain closed until officials decide to reopen.

Plexiglass dividers will be installed at the government center over the next few weeks to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Hall County Animal Shelter is closed to the public, but staff are caring for the animals and people can make appointments to adopt a pet. Parks and library programming have been canceled until further notice.

Several services, including car registration renewals, are available on the county website.

The Hall County Landfill, Recycling Center and compactor sites remain open.