Some early voting locations affected by power outages

Some polling locations for early voting in Hall County have been affected by power outages Thursday, Oct. 29, but polls have now reopened, with machines running off battery power.



Hurricane Zeta, now a Tropical Storm, brought rain and strong winds to Hall overnight, felling trees, damaging homes and vehicles and closing roads.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at eight locations around the county for early voting. Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center was not open until 8:40 a.m. Thursday because the building was without power, according to county spokeswoman Katie Crumley.

The former Turner Wood and Smith building in downtown Gainesville opened on time, Crumley said, although it was initially without power, with machines running off batteries. Crumley said one voter cast a ballot there as the polls opened, then poll workers decided to close the location until 8 a.m. when a generator arrived.

Mulberry Creek Community Center opened at 7:10 a.m. and was initially without power, with machines running off battery power. Crumley said Thursday afternoon that power had since been restored.

Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30, with locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday is the last day of early voting.